PTC Industries Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 41.84 crore, up 75.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.84 crore in December 2018 up 75.24% from Rs. 23.88 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2018 down 35.6% from Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.28 crore in December 2018 up 47.59% from Rs. 5.61 crore in December 2017.

PTC Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.93 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.56 in December 2017.

PTC Industries shares closed at 408.90 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -9.18% returns over the last 6 months and -30.10% over the last 12 months.