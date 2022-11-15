 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PTC Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.04 crore, up 41.12% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:23 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PTC Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.04 crore in September 2022 up 41.12% from Rs. 38.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.64 crore in September 2022 up 325.12% from Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.02 crore in September 2022 up 98.54% from Rs. 9.58 crore in September 2021.

PTC Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 5.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.43 in September 2021.

PTC Industries shares closed at 2,946.50 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 85.54% returns over the last 6 months and 171.35% over the last 12 months.

PTC Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 54.04 46.05 38.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 54.04 46.05 38.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.83 11.89 14.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.42 2.20 -3.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.18 5.47 4.36
Depreciation 4.18 4.15 3.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses 0.12 0.01 --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.39 15.60 16.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.91 6.73 3.98
Other Income 1.93 1.13 1.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.84 7.86 5.95
Interest 4.53 3.80 3.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.31 4.06 2.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.31 4.06 2.37
Tax 2.67 1.18 0.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.64 2.88 1.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.64 2.88 1.80
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.64 2.88 1.80
Equity Share Capital 13.10 5.24 5.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.85 5.49 3.43
Diluted EPS 5.84 5.48 3.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.85 5.49 3.43
Diluted EPS 5.84 5.48 3.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am