PTC Industries Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.29 crore, down 14.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.29 crore in September 2021 down 14.28% from Rs. 44.67 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2021 up 53.6% from Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.58 crore in September 2021 up 13.37% from Rs. 8.45 crore in September 2020.

PTC Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.43 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.23 in September 2020.

PTC Industries shares closed at 2,705.00 on November 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 76.18% returns over the last 6 months and 233.15% over the last 12 months.