PTC Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 62.23 crore, up 22.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.23 crore in March 2023 up 22.74% from Rs. 50.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.20 crore in March 2023 up 99.05% from Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.94 crore in March 2023 up 36.75% from Rs. 13.85 crore in March 2022.

PTC Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.82 in March 2022.

PTC Industries shares closed at 2,485.80 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.64% returns over the last 6 months and 51.03% over the last 12 months.