    PTC Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 62.23 crore, up 22.74% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PTC Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 62.23 crore in March 2023 up 22.74% from Rs. 50.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.20 crore in March 2023 up 99.05% from Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.94 crore in March 2023 up 36.75% from Rs. 13.85 crore in March 2022.

    PTC Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.82 in March 2022.

    PTC Industries shares closed at 2,485.80 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.64% returns over the last 6 months and 51.03% over the last 12 months.

    PTC Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations62.2356.9450.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations62.2356.9450.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.8621.1713.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.03-5.01-2.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.686.545.85
    Depreciation4.164.183.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses----0.46
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.1822.0621.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.338.008.23
    Other Income0.453.961.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.7811.9610.19
    Interest3.344.114.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.447.856.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.447.856.06
    Tax2.241.761.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.206.094.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.206.094.62
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.206.094.62
    Equity Share Capital13.3813.385.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.884.628.82
    Diluted EPS6.834.608.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.884.628.82
    Diluted EPS6.834.608.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 12:44 pm