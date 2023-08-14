English
    PTC Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.51 crore, up 55.27% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PTC Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 71.51 crore in June 2023 up 55.27% from Rs. 46.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.28 crore in June 2023 up 292.17% from Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.66 crore in June 2023 up 88.68% from Rs. 12.01 crore in June 2022.

    PTC Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 8.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.49 in June 2022.

    PTC Industries shares closed at 5,003.80 on August 11, 2023 (NSE)

    PTC Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations71.5162.2346.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations71.5162.2346.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.779.8611.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.451.032.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.537.685.47
    Depreciation4.134.164.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses----0.01
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.0125.1815.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.6214.336.73
    Other Income2.910.451.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.5314.787.86
    Interest3.673.343.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.8611.444.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.8611.444.06
    Tax3.582.241.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.289.202.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.289.202.88
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.289.202.88
    Equity Share Capital13.3813.385.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.436.885.49
    Diluted EPS8.366.835.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.436.885.49
    Diluted EPS8.366.835.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:11 pm

