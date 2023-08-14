PTC Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.51 crore, up 55.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.51 crore in June 2023 up 55.27% from Rs. 46.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.28 crore in June 2023 up 292.17% from Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.66 crore in June 2023 up 88.68% from Rs. 12.01 crore in June 2022.

PTC Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 8.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.49 in June 2022.

PTC Industries shares closed at 5,003.80 on August 11, 2023 (NSE)