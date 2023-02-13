PTC Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.94 crore, up 26.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.94 crore in December 2022 up 26.8% from Rs. 44.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2022 up 426.2% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.14 crore in December 2022 up 54.6% from Rs. 10.44 crore in December 2021.