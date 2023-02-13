 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PTC Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.94 crore, up 26.8% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PTC Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 56.94 crore in December 2022 up 26.8% from Rs. 44.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2022 up 426.2% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.14 crore in December 2022 up 54.6% from Rs. 10.44 crore in December 2021.

PTC Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 56.94 54.04 44.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 56.94 54.04 44.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.17 11.83 17.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.01 1.42 -8.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.54 6.18 5.74
Depreciation 4.18 4.18 3.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- 0.12 --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.06 17.39 20.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.00 12.91 5.32
Other Income 3.96 1.93 1.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.96 14.84 6.73
Interest 4.11 4.53 3.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.85 10.31 3.12
Exceptional Items -- -- -1.57
P/L Before Tax 7.85 10.31 1.55
Tax 1.76 2.67 0.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.09 7.64 1.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.09 7.64 1.16
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.09 7.64 1.16
Equity Share Capital 13.38 13.10 5.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.62 5.85 2.21
Diluted EPS 4.60 5.84 2.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.62 5.85 2.21
Diluted EPS 4.60 5.84 2.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited