PTC Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.94 crore, up 26.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.94 crore in December 2022 up 26.8% from Rs. 44.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2022 up 426.2% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.14 crore in December 2022 up 54.6% from Rs. 10.44 crore in December 2021.

PTC Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 4.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.21 in December 2021.

PTC Industries shares closed at 2,586.40 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 46.11% returns over the last 6 months and 44.84% over the last 12 months.