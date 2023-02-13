English
    PTC Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.94 crore, up 26.8% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PTC Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 56.94 crore in December 2022 up 26.8% from Rs. 44.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2022 up 426.2% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.14 crore in December 2022 up 54.6% from Rs. 10.44 crore in December 2021.

    PTC Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.9454.0444.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations56.9454.0444.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.1711.8317.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.011.42-8.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.546.185.74
    Depreciation4.184.183.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses--0.12--
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.0617.3920.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.0012.915.32
    Other Income3.961.931.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.9614.846.73
    Interest4.114.533.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.8510.313.12
    Exceptional Items-----1.57
    P/L Before Tax7.8510.311.55
    Tax1.762.670.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.097.641.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.097.641.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.097.641.16
    Equity Share Capital13.3813.105.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.625.852.21
    Diluted EPS4.605.842.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.625.852.21
    Diluted EPS4.605.842.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
