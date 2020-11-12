PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PTC India Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,624.50 crore, up 18.41% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PTC India are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,624.50 crore in September 2020 up 18.41% from Rs. 4,749.87 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 166.19 crore in September 2020 up 23.19% from Rs. 134.90 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.42 crore in September 2020 up 25.31% from Rs. 177.50 crore in September 2019.

PTC India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.61 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.56 in September 2019.

PTC India shares closed at 51.20 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 36.72% returns over the last 6 months and -12.10% over the last 12 months.

PTC India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations5,537.814,233.754,673.00
Other Operating Income86.6928.6376.87
Total Income From Operations5,624.504,262.384,749.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods5,388.144,143.954,566.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.3210.369.35
Depreciation0.690.580.72
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses25.1513.8532.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax200.2093.64140.47
Other Income21.533.5236.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax221.7397.16176.78
Interest5.325.8815.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax216.4191.28161.78
Exceptional Items-0.02---0.01
P/L Before Tax216.3991.28161.77
Tax50.2023.6126.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities166.1967.67134.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period166.1967.67134.90
Equity Share Capital296.01296.01296.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.612.294.56
Diluted EPS5.612.294.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.612.294.56
Diluted EPS5.612.294.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 09:55 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #PTC India #Results #trading

