PTC India Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,624.50 crore, up 18.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,624.50 crore in September 2020 up 18.41% from Rs. 4,749.87 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 166.19 crore in September 2020 up 23.19% from Rs. 134.90 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.42 crore in September 2020 up 25.31% from Rs. 177.50 crore in September 2019.

PTC India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.61 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.56 in September 2019.

PTC India shares closed at 51.20 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 36.72% returns over the last 6 months and -12.10% over the last 12 months.