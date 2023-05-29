PTC India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,380.59 crore, up 19.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,380.59 crore in March 2023 up 19.41% from Rs. 2,831.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.34 crore in March 2023 down 0.35% from Rs. 155.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.71 crore in March 2023 down 35.07% from Rs. 224.40 crore in March 2022.

PTC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.27 in March 2022.

PTC India shares closed at 93.47 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.48% returns over the last 6 months and 12.68% over the last 12 months.