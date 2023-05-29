English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PTC India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,380.59 crore, up 19.41% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PTC India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,380.59 crore in March 2023 up 19.41% from Rs. 2,831.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.34 crore in March 2023 down 0.35% from Rs. 155.89 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.71 crore in March 2023 down 35.07% from Rs. 224.40 crore in March 2022.

    PTC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.27 in March 2022.

    PTC India shares closed at 93.47 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.48% returns over the last 6 months and 12.68% over the last 12 months.

    PTC India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,276.692,808.992,831.12
    Other Operating Income103.9078.90--
    Total Income From Operations3,380.592,887.892,831.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3,199.542,739.552,554.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.7317.2112.31
    Depreciation1.110.911.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.6523.8141.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax133.56106.41221.11
    Other Income11.045.992.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.60112.40223.33
    Interest2.487.2112.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax142.12105.19210.77
    Exceptional Items50.00----
    P/L Before Tax192.12105.19210.77
    Tax36.7827.2754.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities155.3477.92155.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period155.3477.92155.89
    Equity Share Capital296.01296.01296.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.252.635.27
    Diluted EPS5.252.635.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.252.635.27
    Diluted EPS5.252.635.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 09:17 am