PTC India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,569.65 crore, up 13.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,569.65 crore in June 2023 up 13.77% from Rs. 4,016.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.83 crore in June 2023 up 21.46% from Rs. 73.96 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.58 crore in June 2023 up 10.27% from Rs. 111.16 crore in June 2022.

PTC India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.50 in June 2022.

PTC India shares closed at 122.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.33% returns over the last 6 months and 49.15% over the last 12 months.