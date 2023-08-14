English
    PTC India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,569.65 crore, up 13.77% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PTC India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,569.65 crore in June 2023 up 13.77% from Rs. 4,016.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.83 crore in June 2023 up 21.46% from Rs. 73.96 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.58 crore in June 2023 up 10.27% from Rs. 111.16 crore in June 2022.

    PTC India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.50 in June 2022.

    PTC India shares closed at 122.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.33% returns over the last 6 months and 49.15% over the last 12 months.

    PTC India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,510.433,276.693,868.50
    Other Operating Income59.22103.90148.02
    Total Income From Operations4,569.653,380.594,016.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4,412.023,199.543,776.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.8714.7313.37
    Depreciation0.811.110.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.6331.65118.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.32133.56107.86
    Other Income10.4511.042.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax121.77144.60110.27
    Interest1.672.4810.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax120.10142.1299.67
    Exceptional Items--50.00--
    P/L Before Tax120.10192.1299.67
    Tax30.2736.7825.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities89.83155.3473.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period89.83155.3473.96
    Equity Share Capital296.01296.01296.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.035.252.50
    Diluted EPS3.035.252.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.035.252.50
    Diluted EPS3.035.252.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 12:22 pm

