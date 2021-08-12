PTC India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,621.23 crore, up 8.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,621.23 crore in June 2021 up 8.42% from Rs. 4,262.38 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.87 crore in June 2021 up 13.6% from Rs. 67.67 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.81 crore in June 2021 up 12.35% from Rs. 97.74 crore in June 2020.

PTC India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.60 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.29 in June 2020.

PTC India shares closed at 95.90 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.79% returns over the last 6 months and 78.92% over the last 12 months.