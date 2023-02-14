 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PTC India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,887.89 crore, down 5.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PTC India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,887.89 crore in December 2022 down 5.47% from Rs. 3,055.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.92 crore in December 2022 down 1.73% from Rs. 79.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.31 crore in December 2022 down 3.15% from Rs. 116.99 crore in December 2021.

PTC India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,808.99 4,569.39 2,990.14
Other Operating Income 78.90 33.05 64.90
Total Income From Operations 2,887.89 4,602.44 3,055.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2,739.55 4,473.90 2,911.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.21 15.30 13.05
Depreciation 0.91 0.95 1.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.81 21.89 15.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 106.41 90.40 113.69
Other Income 5.99 2.69 2.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 112.40 93.09 115.96
Interest 7.21 8.63 9.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 105.19 84.46 105.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 105.19 84.46 105.97
Tax 27.27 21.94 26.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 77.92 62.52 79.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 77.92 62.52 79.29
Equity Share Capital 296.01 296.01 296.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.63 2.11 2.68
Diluted EPS 2.63 2.11 2.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.63 2.11 2.68
Diluted EPS 2.63 2.11 2.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
