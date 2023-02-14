PTC India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,887.89 crore, down 5.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,887.89 crore in December 2022 down 5.47% from Rs. 3,055.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.92 crore in December 2022 down 1.73% from Rs. 79.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.31 crore in December 2022 down 3.15% from Rs. 116.99 crore in December 2021.