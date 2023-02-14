PTC India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,887.89 crore, down 5.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,887.89 crore in December 2022 down 5.47% from Rs. 3,055.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.92 crore in December 2022 down 1.73% from Rs. 79.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.31 crore in December 2022 down 3.15% from Rs. 116.99 crore in December 2021.

PTC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.68 in December 2021.

PTC India shares closed at 92.65 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.17% returns over the last 6 months and 0.32% over the last 12 months.