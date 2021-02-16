PTC India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,483.72 crore, up 0.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,483.72 crore in December 2020 up 0.55% from Rs. 3,464.55 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.01 crore in December 2020 up 93.94% from Rs. 58.27 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.56 crore in December 2020 up 69.58% from Rs. 94.09 crore in December 2019.

PTC India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.82 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.97 in December 2019.

PTC India shares closed at 69.45 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.46% returns over the last 6 months and 36.31% over the last 12 months.