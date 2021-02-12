MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

PTC India posts 80% jump in December quarter net profit at Rs 114 crore

Total income of the company stood at Rs 3,795 crore in the quarter as against Rs 3,834.42 crore in the same period a year ago.

PTI
February 12, 2021 / 10:45 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

PTC India on Friday posted a nearly 80 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 114.15 crore for the December quarter. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 63.49 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2019, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income of the company stood at Rs 3,795 crore in the quarter as against Rs 3,834.42 crore in the same period a year ago. The group is in the business of power and investment.

"PTC witnessed an all round volume growth led by the short term trades. This volume growth has been seen on the back of revival of economic activities, festival demand and Covid led changes in electricity consumption," PTC India Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Deepak Amitabh said.

The timely fiscal intervention by the central government has aided demand creation and this year's budgetary focus on spending, development of industrial infrastructure is likely to further consolidate electricity demand in the country, he added.

"The highest ever met demand of 185.82 GW in Jan-21 revalidates fiscal and monetary initiatives. We remain cautiously optimistic of consolidating our leadership position based on the emerging opportunities in the coming quarters," he added. PTC India Ltd, a Government of India initiative, is the pioneer in starting a power market in India.

Close

Related stories

The company has maintained its leadership position in power trading since inception. PTC has also been mandated by the government to trade electricity with Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh. The trading activities undertaken by PTC include long-term trading of power generated from large power projects, including renewables, as well as short-term trading arising as a result of supply and demand mismatches, which inevitably occur in various regions of the country.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #PTC India #Results
first published: Feb 12, 2021 10:45 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.