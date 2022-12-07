 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PTC India Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.83 crore, down 19.11% Y-o-Y

Dec 07, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PTC India Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 195.83 crore in September 2022 down 19.11% from Rs. 242.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.66 crore in September 2022 up 0.36% from Rs. 52.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.55 crore in September 2022 down 16.85% from Rs. 214.72 crore in September 2021.

PTC India Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in September 2021.

PTC India Fin shares closed at 17.65 on December 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.24% returns over the last 6 months and -5.36% over the last 12 months.

PTC India Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 195.83 207.00 242.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 195.83 207.00 242.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.23 4.77 5.01
Depreciation 1.50 1.49 1.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 5.53 3.61 3.78
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 7.20 12.19 17.03
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.35 4.73 1.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 177.04 180.20 212.96
Other Income 0.01 0.21 0.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 177.05 180.41 213.21
Interest 106.78 112.74 143.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 70.27 67.67 69.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 70.27 67.67 69.96
Tax 17.61 17.11 17.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.66 50.56 52.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.66 50.56 52.47
Equity Share Capital 642.28 642.28 642.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.82 0.79 0.82
Diluted EPS 0.82 0.79 0.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.82 0.79 0.82
Diluted EPS 0.82 0.79 0.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Dec 7, 2022 09:00 am