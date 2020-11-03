PTC India Fin Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 295.32 crore, down 15.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 295.32 crore in September 2020 down 15.33% from Rs. 348.80 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.85 crore in September 2020 down 28.01% from Rs. 44.24 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 246.49 crore in September 2020 down 20.42% from Rs. 309.72 crore in September 2019.

PTC India Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.69 in September 2019.

PTC India Fin shares closed at 17.65 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 93.96% returns over the last 6 months and 28.36% over the last 12 months.