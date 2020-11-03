172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ptc-india-fin-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-295-32-crore-down-15-33-y-o-y-2-6057311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:51 AM IST

PTC India Fin Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 295.32 crore, down 15.33% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PTC India Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 295.32 crore in September 2020 down 15.33% from Rs. 348.80 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.85 crore in September 2020 down 28.01% from Rs. 44.24 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 246.49 crore in September 2020 down 20.42% from Rs. 309.72 crore in September 2019.

PTC India Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.69 in September 2019.

PTC India Fin shares closed at 17.65 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 93.96% returns over the last 6 months and 28.36% over the last 12 months.

PTC India Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations295.32292.30348.80
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations295.32292.30348.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.823.774.07
Depreciation1.501.471.60
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies41.0740.5836.05
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.603.984.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax242.33242.51302.81
Other Income2.665.815.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax244.99248.32308.12
Interest196.52205.73240.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.4742.5968.11
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax48.4742.5968.11
Tax16.6116.0323.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.8526.5644.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.8526.5644.24
Equity Share Capital642.28642.28642.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.500.410.69
Diluted EPS0.500.410.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.500.410.69
Diluted EPS0.500.410.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Term Lending Institutions #PTC India Fin #PTC India Financial Services #Results

