MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

PTC India Fin Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 274.24 crore, down 17.6% Y-o-Y

June 09, 2021 / 08:33 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PTC India Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 274.24 crore in March 2021 down 17.6% from Rs. 332.80 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.66 crore in March 2021 down 860.87% from Rs. 7.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.14 crore in March 2021 down 42.61% from Rs. 238.96 crore in March 2020.

PTC India Fin shares closed at 21.05 on June 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.32% returns over the last 6 months and 104.37% over the last 12 months.

Close
PTC India Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations274.24269.31332.80
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations274.24269.31332.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.634.534.49
Depreciation1.481.511.58
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses19.25----
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies106.9240.9173.78
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.636.5015.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax135.33215.86237.30
Other Income0.330.090.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax135.66215.95237.38
Interest166.20183.05222.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-30.5432.9014.41
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-30.5432.9014.41
Tax23.1212.057.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-53.6620.857.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-53.6620.857.05
Equity Share Capital642.28642.28642.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.840.320.11
Diluted EPS-0.840.320.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.840.320.11
Diluted EPS-0.840.320.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Term Lending Institutions #PTC India Fin #PTC India Financial Services #Results
first published: Jun 9, 2021 08:22 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey