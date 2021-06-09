PTC India Fin Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 274.24 crore, down 17.6% Y-o-Y
June 09, 2021 / 08:33 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PTC India Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 274.24 crore in March 2021 down 17.6% from Rs. 332.80 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.66 crore in March 2021 down 860.87% from Rs. 7.05 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.14 crore in March 2021 down 42.61% from Rs. 238.96 crore in March 2020.
PTC India Fin shares closed at 21.05 on June 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.32% returns over the last 6 months and 104.37% over the last 12 months.
|PTC India Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|274.24
|269.31
|332.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|274.24
|269.31
|332.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.63
|4.53
|4.49
|Depreciation
|1.48
|1.51
|1.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|19.25
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|106.92
|40.91
|73.78
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.63
|6.50
|15.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|135.33
|215.86
|237.30
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.09
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|135.66
|215.95
|237.38
|Interest
|166.20
|183.05
|222.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-30.54
|32.90
|14.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-30.54
|32.90
|14.41
|Tax
|23.12
|12.05
|7.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-53.66
|20.85
|7.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-53.66
|20.85
|7.05
|Equity Share Capital
|642.28
|642.28
|642.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|0.32
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|0.32
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|0.32
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|0.32
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited