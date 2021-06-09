PTC India Fin Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 274.24 crore, down 17.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 274.24 crore in March 2021 down 17.6% from Rs. 332.80 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.66 crore in March 2021 down 860.87% from Rs. 7.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.14 crore in March 2021 down 42.61% from Rs. 238.96 crore in March 2020.

PTC India Fin shares closed at 21.05 on June 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.32% returns over the last 6 months and 104.37% over the last 12 months.