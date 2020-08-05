PTC India Fin Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 292.30 crore, down 16.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 292.30 crore in June 2020 down 16.99% from Rs. 352.12 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.56 crore in June 2020 up 69.83% from Rs. 15.64 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 249.79 crore in June 2020 down 10.81% from Rs. 280.08 crore in June 2019.

PTC India Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2019.

PTC India Fin shares closed at 17.60 on August 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.51% returns over the last 6 months and 60.73% over the last 12 months.