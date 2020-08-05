172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ptc-india-fin-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-292-30-crore-down-16-99-y-o-y-5651131.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2020 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PTC India Fin Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 292.30 crore, down 16.99% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PTC India Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 292.30 crore in June 2020 down 16.99% from Rs. 352.12 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.56 crore in June 2020 up 69.83% from Rs. 15.64 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 249.79 crore in June 2020 down 10.81% from Rs. 280.08 crore in June 2019.

PTC India Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2019.

PTC India Fin shares closed at 17.60 on August 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.51% returns over the last 6 months and 60.73% over the last 12 months.

PTC India Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations292.30332.80352.12
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations292.30332.80352.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.774.493.83
Depreciation1.471.581.57
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies40.5873.7862.70
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.9815.655.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax242.51237.30278.43
Other Income5.810.080.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax248.32237.38278.51
Interest205.73222.97255.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.5914.4123.44
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax42.5914.4123.44
Tax16.037.367.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.567.0515.64
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.567.0515.64
Equity Share Capital642.28642.28642.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.410.110.24
Diluted EPS0.410.110.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.410.110.24
Diluted EPS0.410.110.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 5, 2020 07:11 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Term Lending Institutions #PTC India Fin #PTC India Financial Services #Results

