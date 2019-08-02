PTC India Fin Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 352.12 crore, up 12.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 352.12 crore in June 2019 up 12.2% from Rs. 313.83 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.64 crore in June 2019 down 72.04% from Rs. 55.93 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 280.08 crore in June 2019 down 6.64% from Rs. 300.01 crore in June 2018.

PTC India Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.87 in June 2018.

PTC India Fin shares closed at 13.50 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.00% returns over the last 6 months and -27.42% over the last 12 months.