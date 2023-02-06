 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PTC India Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.31 crore, down 15.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PTC India Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 194.31 crore in December 2022 down 15.06% from Rs. 228.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.18 crore in December 2022 up 421.71% from Rs. 6.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.20 crore in December 2022 up 7.7% from Rs. 146.89 crore in December 2021.

PTC India Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 194.31 195.83 228.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 194.31 195.83 228.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.26 4.23 4.95
Depreciation 1.50 1.50 1.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 5.67 5.53 4.75
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 22.82 7.20 83.61
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.37 0.35 0.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 156.67 177.04 132.98
Other Income 0.02 0.01 12.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 156.70 177.05 145.33
Interest 107.72 106.78 135.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.97 70.27 9.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.97 70.27 9.50
Tax 12.80 17.61 2.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.18 52.66 6.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.18 52.66 6.93
Equity Share Capital 642.28 642.28 642.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.56 0.82 0.11
Diluted EPS 0.56 0.82 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.56 0.82 0.11
Diluted EPS 0.56 0.82 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
