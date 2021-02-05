MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

PTC India Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 269.31 crore, down 18.81% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PTC India Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 269.31 crore in December 2020 down 18.81% from Rs. 331.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.85 crore in December 2020 down 51.58% from Rs. 43.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.46 crore in December 2020 down 27.05% from Rs. 298.08 crore in December 2019.

PTC India Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.67 in December 2019.

Close

PTC India Fin shares closed at 19.90 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.07% returns over the last 6 months and 42.65% over the last 12 months.

PTC India Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations269.31295.32331.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations269.31295.32331.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.533.824.02
Depreciation1.511.501.60
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies40.9141.0723.17
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.506.606.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax215.86242.33296.48
Other Income0.092.66--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax215.95244.99296.48
Interest183.05196.52230.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.9048.4766.08
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax32.9048.4766.08
Tax12.0516.6123.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.8531.8543.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.8531.8543.06
Equity Share Capital642.28642.28642.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.320.500.67
Diluted EPS0.320.500.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.320.500.67
Diluted EPS0.320.500.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Term Lending Institutions #PTC India Fin #PTC India Financial Services #Results
first published: Feb 5, 2021 02:22 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.