PTC India Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 269.31 crore, down 18.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 269.31 crore in December 2020 down 18.81% from Rs. 331.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.85 crore in December 2020 down 51.58% from Rs. 43.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.46 crore in December 2020 down 27.05% from Rs. 298.08 crore in December 2019.

PTC India Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.67 in December 2019.

PTC India Fin shares closed at 19.90 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.07% returns over the last 6 months and 42.65% over the last 12 months.