PTC India Fin Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 331.70 crore, down 1.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 331.70 crore in December 2019 down 1.28% from Rs. 336.00 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.06 crore in December 2019 up 3.18% from Rs. 41.73 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 298.08 crore in December 2019 down 2.93% from Rs. 307.08 crore in December 2018.

PTC India Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2018.

PTC India Fin shares closed at 17.45 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 27.84% returns over the last 6 months and 13.68% over the last 12 months.