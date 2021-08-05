PTC India Fin Services Q1 net jumps 72% to Rs 45.60 crore

live bse live

PTC India Financial Services (PFS) on Thursday reported a 72 percent jump in net profit at Rs 45.60 crore for the June quarter on the back of decreasing expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26.56 crore in same quarter a year ago.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 254 crore as against Rs 298 crore in Q1 FY21 as interest income declined.

The company earned interest income of Rs 245 crore during the quarter, down from Rs 290 crore in the year-ago period, PFS said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses of the power sector NBFC stood at Rs 193 crore in April-June period of 2021-22, as against Rs 256 crore earlier.

Stock of PFS closed 4.02 percent up at Rs 20.70 apiece on BSE.