PTC India Fin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.83 crore, down 19.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.83 crore in September 2022 down 19.11% from Rs. 242.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.66 crore in September 2022 up 0.36% from Rs. 52.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.55 crore in September 2022 down 16.85% from Rs. 214.72 crore in September 2021.

PTC India Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in September 2021.

PTC India Fin shares closed at 17.65 on December 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.24% returns over the last 6 months and -5.36% over the last 12 months.