    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PTC India Fin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.83 crore, down 19.11% Y-o-Y

    December 07, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PTC India Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 195.83 crore in September 2022 down 19.11% from Rs. 242.09 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.66 crore in September 2022 up 0.36% from Rs. 52.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.55 crore in September 2022 down 16.85% from Rs. 214.72 crore in September 2021.

    PTC India Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in September 2021.

    PTC India Fin shares closed at 17.65 on December 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.24% returns over the last 6 months and -5.36% over the last 12 months.

    PTC India Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations195.83207.00242.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations195.83207.00242.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.234.775.01
    Depreciation1.501.491.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses5.533.613.78
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies7.2012.1917.03
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.354.731.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax177.04180.20212.96
    Other Income0.010.210.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax177.05180.41213.21
    Interest106.78112.74143.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax70.2767.6769.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax70.2767.6769.96
    Tax17.6117.1117.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.6650.5652.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.6650.5652.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates52.6650.5652.47
    Equity Share Capital642.28642.28642.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.790.82
    Diluted EPS0.820.790.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.790.82
    Diluted EPS0.820.790.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Term Lending Institutions #PTC India Fin #PTC India Financial Services #Results
    first published: Dec 7, 2022 09:00 am