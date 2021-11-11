MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

PTC India Fin Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 242.09 crore, down 18.03% Y-o-Y

November 11, 2021 / 11:15 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PTC India Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 242.09 crore in September 2021 down 18.03% from Rs. 295.32 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.47 crore in September 2021 up 64.72% from Rs. 31.85 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 214.72 crore in September 2021 down 12.89% from Rs. 246.49 crore in September 2020.

PTC India Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.50 in September 2020.

PTC India Fin shares closed at 20.45 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.98% returns over the last 6 months and 18.21% over the last 12 months.

PTC India Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations242.09253.94295.32
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations242.09253.94295.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.014.213.82
Depreciation1.511.431.50
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses3.782.78--
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies17.0318.3041.07
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.800.726.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax212.96226.51242.33
Other Income0.250.002.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax213.21226.51244.99
Interest143.25165.58196.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.9660.9348.47
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax69.9660.9348.47
Tax17.4915.3316.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.4745.6031.85
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.4745.6031.85
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates52.4745.6031.85
Equity Share Capital642.28642.28642.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.820.710.50
Diluted EPS0.820.710.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.820.710.50
Diluted EPS0.820.710.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2021 11:11 am

