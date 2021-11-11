PTC India Fin Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 242.09 crore, down 18.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 242.09 crore in September 2021 down 18.03% from Rs. 295.32 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.47 crore in September 2021 up 64.72% from Rs. 31.85 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 214.72 crore in September 2021 down 12.89% from Rs. 246.49 crore in September 2020.

PTC India Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.50 in September 2020.

PTC India Fin shares closed at 20.45 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.98% returns over the last 6 months and 18.21% over the last 12 months.