PTC India Fin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 189.75 crore, down 8.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 189.75 crore in June 2023 down 8.33% from Rs. 207.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.76 crore in June 2023 down 27.29% from Rs. 50.56 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.24 crore in June 2023 down 12.46% from Rs. 181.90 crore in June 2022.

PTC India Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.79 in June 2022.

PTC India Fin shares closed at 22.00 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.74% returns over the last 6 months and 48.15% over the last 12 months.