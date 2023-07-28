English
    PTC India Fin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 189.75 crore, down 8.33% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PTC India Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 189.75 crore in June 2023 down 8.33% from Rs. 207.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.76 crore in June 2023 down 27.29% from Rs. 50.56 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.24 crore in June 2023 down 12.46% from Rs. 181.90 crore in June 2022.

    PTC India Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.79 in June 2022.

    PTC India Fin shares closed at 22.00 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.74% returns over the last 6 months and 48.15% over the last 12 months.

    PTC India Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations189.75193.75207.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations189.75193.75207.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.185.384.77
    Depreciation1.531.591.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses5.165.683.61
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies23.7838.4812.19
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-0.13-1.554.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax154.23144.18180.20
    Other Income3.485.950.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax157.71150.13180.41
    Interest108.47104.67112.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.2445.4567.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax49.2445.4567.67
    Tax12.489.0517.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.7636.4150.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.7636.4150.56
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates36.7636.4150.56
    Equity Share Capital642.28642.28642.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.570.570.79
    Diluted EPS0.570.570.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.570.570.79
    Diluted EPS0.570.570.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:00 pm

