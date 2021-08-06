MARKET NEWS

English
Earnings

PTC India Fin Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 253.94 crore, down 13.12% Y-o-Y

August 06, 2021 / 01:58 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PTC India Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 253.94 crore in June 2021 down 13.12% from Rs. 292.30 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.60 crore in June 2021 up 71.68% from Rs. 26.56 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.94 crore in June 2021 down 8.75% from Rs. 249.79 crore in June 2020.

PTC India Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2020.

Close

PTC India Fin shares closed at 20.70 on August 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.59% returns over the last 6 months and 12.20% over the last 12 months.

PTC India Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations253.94274.24292.30
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations253.94274.24292.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.214.633.77
Depreciation1.431.481.47
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses2.7819.25--
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies18.30106.9240.58
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.726.633.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax226.51135.33242.51
Other Income0.000.335.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax226.51135.66248.32
Interest165.58166.20205.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.93-30.5442.59
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax60.93-30.5442.59
Tax15.3323.1216.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.60-53.6626.56
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.60-53.6626.56
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates45.60-53.6626.56
Equity Share Capital642.28642.28642.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.71-0.840.41
Diluted EPS0.71-0.840.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.71-0.840.41
Diluted EPS0.71-0.840.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2021 01:53 pm

