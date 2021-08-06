PTC India Fin Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 253.94 crore, down 13.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 253.94 crore in June 2021 down 13.12% from Rs. 292.30 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.60 crore in June 2021 up 71.68% from Rs. 26.56 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.94 crore in June 2021 down 8.75% from Rs. 249.79 crore in June 2020.

PTC India Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2020.

PTC India Fin shares closed at 20.70 on August 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.59% returns over the last 6 months and 12.20% over the last 12 months.