PTC India Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.31 crore, down 15.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.31 crore in December 2022 down 15.06% from Rs. 228.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.18 crore in December 2022 up 421.71% from Rs. 6.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.20 crore in December 2022 up 7.7% from Rs. 146.89 crore in December 2021.

PTC India Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.

Read More