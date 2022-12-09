 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PTC India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,898.81 crore, down 10.49% Y-o-Y

Dec 09, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PTC India are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,898.81 crore in September 2022 down 10.49% from Rs. 5,472.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.79 crore in September 2022 down 32.36% from Rs. 177.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 361.12 crore in September 2022 down 23.69% from Rs. 473.25 crore in September 2021.

PTC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.98 in September 2021.

PTC India shares closed at 85.80 on December 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.51% returns over the last 6 months and -24.87% over the last 12 months.

PTC India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,842.20 4,137.24 5,333.09
Other Operating Income 56.61 170.75 139.74
Total Income From Operations 4,898.81 4,307.99 5,472.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 4,473.90 3,776.21 4,895.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.51 19.07 19.32
Depreciation 25.46 25.28 25.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 7.19 12.20 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.12 133.84 86.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 332.63 341.39 446.45
Other Income 3.03 2.75 1.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 335.66 344.14 447.96
Interest 149.83 161.45 186.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 185.83 182.69 261.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 185.83 182.69 261.51
Tax 47.43 46.74 66.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 138.40 135.95 195.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 138.40 135.95 195.49
Minority Interest -18.44 -17.70 -18.37
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.17 -0.85 -0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 119.79 117.40 177.11
Equity Share Capital 296.01 296.01 296.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.05 3.97 5.98
Diluted EPS 4.05 3.97 5.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.05 3.97 5.98
Diluted EPS 4.05 3.97 5.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Dec 9, 2022 09:33 am