    PTC India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,898.81 crore, down 10.49% Y-o-Y

    December 09, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PTC India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,898.81 crore in September 2022 down 10.49% from Rs. 5,472.83 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.79 crore in September 2022 down 32.36% from Rs. 177.11 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 361.12 crore in September 2022 down 23.69% from Rs. 473.25 crore in September 2021.

    PTC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.98 in September 2021.

    PTC India shares closed at 85.80 on December 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.51% returns over the last 6 months and -24.87% over the last 12 months.

    PTC India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,842.204,137.245,333.09
    Other Operating Income56.61170.75139.74
    Total Income From Operations4,898.814,307.995,472.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4,473.903,776.214,895.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.5119.0719.32
    Depreciation25.4625.2825.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies7.1912.20--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.12133.8486.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax332.63341.39446.45
    Other Income3.032.751.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax335.66344.14447.96
    Interest149.83161.45186.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax185.83182.69261.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax185.83182.69261.51
    Tax47.4346.7466.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities138.40135.95195.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period138.40135.95195.49
    Minority Interest-18.44-17.70-18.37
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.17-0.85-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates119.79117.40177.11
    Equity Share Capital296.01296.01296.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.053.975.98
    Diluted EPS4.053.975.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.053.975.98
    Diluted EPS4.053.975.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Dec 9, 2022 09:33 am