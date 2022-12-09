PTC India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,898.81 crore, down 10.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,898.81 crore in September 2022 down 10.49% from Rs. 5,472.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.79 crore in September 2022 down 32.36% from Rs. 177.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 361.12 crore in September 2022 down 23.69% from Rs. 473.25 crore in September 2021.

PTC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.98 in September 2021.

PTC India shares closed at 85.80 on December 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.51% returns over the last 6 months and -24.87% over the last 12 months.