PTC India Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,472.83 crore, down 8.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,472.83 crore in September 2021 down 8.86% from Rs. 6,004.63 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 177.11 crore in September 2021 down 2.95% from Rs. 182.49 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 473.25 crore in September 2021 down 9.77% from Rs. 524.48 crore in September 2020.

PTC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.98 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.17 in September 2020.

PTC India shares closed at 119.25 on November 15, 2021 (BSE)