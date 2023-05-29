English
    PTC India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,624.95 crore, up 16.88% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PTC India are:Net Sales at Rs 3,624.95 crore in March 2023 up 16.88% from Rs. 3,101.48 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.59 crore in March 2023 down 21.41% from Rs. 148.36 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 334.36 crore in March 2023 down 21.12% from Rs. 423.88 crore in March 2022.
    PTC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.01 in March 2022.PTC India shares closed at 93.50 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.59% returns over the last 6 months and 10.39% over the last 12 months.
    PTC India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,496.173,016.442,825.39
    Other Operating Income128.78122.41276.09
    Total Income From Operations3,624.953,138.853,101.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3,199.542,739.552,506.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.3223.5118.00
    Depreciation25.2925.5025.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies38.4822.8248.92
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.3242.14110.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax291.00285.33392.77
    Other Income18.078.065.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax309.07293.39398.33
    Interest138.00150.34181.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax171.07143.05216.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax171.07143.05216.47
    Tax41.7137.3458.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities129.36105.71157.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period129.36105.71157.68
    Minority Interest-12.75-12.66-8.75
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.02-1.23-0.57
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates116.5991.82148.36
    Equity Share Capital296.01296.01296.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.943.105.01
    Diluted EPS3.943.105.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.943.105.01
    Diluted EPS3.943.105.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

