PTC India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,624.95 crore, up 16.88% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,496.17 3,016.44 2,825.39 Other Operating Income 128.78 122.41 276.09 Total Income From Operations 3,624.95 3,138.85 3,101.48 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 3,199.54 2,739.55 2,506.24 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 21.32 23.51 18.00 Depreciation 25.29 25.50 25.55 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 38.48 22.82 48.92 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 49.32 42.14 110.00 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 291.00 285.33 392.77 Other Income 18.07 8.06 5.56 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 309.07 293.39 398.33 Interest 138.00 150.34 181.86 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 171.07 143.05 216.47 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 171.07 143.05 216.47 Tax 41.71 37.34 58.79 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 129.36 105.71 157.68 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 129.36 105.71 157.68 Minority Interest -12.75 -12.66 -8.75 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.02 -1.23 -0.57 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 116.59 91.82 148.36 Equity Share Capital 296.01 296.01 296.01 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.94 3.10 5.01 Diluted EPS 3.94 3.10 5.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.94 3.10 5.01 Diluted EPS 3.94 3.10 5.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited