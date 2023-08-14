English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PTC India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,847.80 crore, up 12.53% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PTC India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,847.80 crore in June 2023 up 12.53% from Rs. 4,307.99 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.83 crore in June 2023 up 10.59% from Rs. 117.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 357.56 crore in June 2023 down 3.21% from Rs. 369.42 crore in June 2022.

    PTC India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.97 in June 2022.

    PTC India shares closed at 122.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.33% returns over the last 6 months and 49.15% over the last 12 months.

    PTC India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,772.283,496.174,137.24
    Other Operating Income75.52128.78170.75
    Total Income From Operations4,847.803,624.954,307.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4,412.023,199.543,776.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.0821.3219.07
    Depreciation25.1125.2925.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies23.7838.4812.20
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.0249.32133.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax316.79291.00341.39
    Other Income15.6618.072.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax332.45309.07344.14
    Interest142.25138.00161.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax190.20171.07182.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax190.20171.07182.69
    Tax48.0641.7146.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities142.14129.36135.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period142.14129.36135.95
    Minority Interest-12.87-12.75-17.70
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.56-0.02-0.85
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates129.83116.59117.40
    Equity Share Capital296.01296.01296.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.393.943.97
    Diluted EPS4.393.943.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.393.943.97
    Diluted EPS4.393.943.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #PTC India #Results #trading
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!