PTC India Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,828.83 crore, up 15.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,828.83 crore in December 2019 up 15.9% from Rs. 3,303.62 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.42 crore in December 2019 down 35.96% from Rs. 75.61 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 418.56 crore in December 2019 down 8.01% from Rs. 455.01 crore in December 2018.

PTC India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

PTC India shares closed at 55.15 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.18% returns over the last 6 months and -28.93% over the last 12 months.