PSP Projects Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 356.60 crore, down 8.67% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PSP Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 356.60 crore in September 2022 down 8.67% from Rs. 390.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.92 crore in September 2022 down 37.35% from Rs. 36.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.94 crore in September 2022 down 20.9% from Rs. 59.34 crore in September 2021.

PSP Projects EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.16 in September 2021.

PSP Projects shares closed at 641.30 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.80% returns over the last 6 months and 20.64% over the last 12 months.

PSP Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 356.60 345.24 390.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 356.60 345.24 390.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 115.01 103.80 125.54
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -34.54 -1.73 3.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.49 21.79 15.51
Depreciation 9.06 8.72 7.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 215.05 174.28 190.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.55 38.38 47.69
Other Income 8.33 5.62 4.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.88 44.00 52.31
Interest 7.05 5.59 3.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.83 38.41 48.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.83 38.41 48.54
Tax 7.91 9.92 11.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.92 28.49 36.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.92 28.49 36.59
Equity Share Capital 36.00 36.00 36.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.37 7.91 10.16
Diluted EPS 6.37 7.91 10.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.37 7.91 10.16
Diluted EPS 6.37 7.91 10.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:55 pm
