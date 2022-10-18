PSP Projects Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 356.60 crore, down 8.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 356.60 crore in September 2022 down 8.67% from Rs. 390.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.92 crore in September 2022 down 37.35% from Rs. 36.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.94 crore in September 2022 down 20.9% from Rs. 59.34 crore in September 2021.

PSP Projects EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.16 in September 2021.

PSP Projects shares closed at 641.30 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.80% returns over the last 6 months and 20.64% over the last 12 months.