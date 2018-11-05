PSP Projects Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 209.95 crore, up 50.44% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 209.95 crore in September 2018 up 50.44% from Rs. 139.55 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.56 crore in September 2018 up 38.67% from Rs. 12.66 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.81 crore in September 2018 up 46.14% from Rs. 23.82 crore in September 2017.

PSP Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 4.88 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.46 in September 2017.

PSP Projects shares closed at 383.65 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -29.94% returns over the last 6 months and -10.47% over the last 12 months.