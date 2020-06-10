App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 09:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PSP Projects Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 456.40 crore, up 34.93% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PSP Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 456.40 crore in March 2020 up 34.93% from Rs. 338.26 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.27 crore in March 2020 up 13.73% from Rs. 30.13 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.93 crore in March 2020 up 2.51% from Rs. 56.51 crore in March 2019.

PSP Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 9.52 in March 2020 from Rs. 8.37 in March 2019.

PSP Projects shares closed at 381.85 on June 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.66% returns over the last 6 months and -27.23% over the last 12 months.

PSP Projects
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations456.40423.07338.26
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations456.40423.07338.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials147.74140.05133.05
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.0228.15-5.97
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost15.8215.2311.67
Depreciation7.626.987.42
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses234.30185.56149.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.9047.0942.46
Other Income7.415.776.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.3152.8649.09
Interest4.174.053.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.1448.8145.91
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax46.1448.8145.91
Tax11.8812.0715.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.2736.7530.13
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.2736.7530.13
Equity Share Capital36.0036.0036.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.5210.218.37
Diluted EPS9.5210.218.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.5210.218.37
Diluted EPS9.5210.218.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 10, 2020 09:13 am

tags #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #PSP Projects #Results

