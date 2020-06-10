PSP Projects Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 456.40 crore, up 34.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 456.40 crore in March 2020 up 34.93% from Rs. 338.26 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.27 crore in March 2020 up 13.73% from Rs. 30.13 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.93 crore in March 2020 up 2.51% from Rs. 56.51 crore in March 2019.

PSP Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 9.52 in March 2020 from Rs. 8.37 in March 2019.

PSP Projects shares closed at 381.85 on June 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.66% returns over the last 6 months and -27.23% over the last 12 months.