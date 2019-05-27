PSP Projects Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 338.26 crore, up 28.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 338.26 crore in March 2019 up 28.28% from Rs. 263.68 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.13 crore in March 2019 up 31.2% from Rs. 22.96 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.51 crore in March 2019 up 34.1% from Rs. 42.14 crore in March 2018.

PSP Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 8.37 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.47 in March 2018.

PSP Projects shares closed at 509.20 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 34.11% returns over the last 6 months and -3.12% over the last 12 months.