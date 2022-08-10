 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PSP Projects Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 345.24 crore, up 8.79% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PSP Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 345.24 crore in June 2022 up 8.79% from Rs. 317.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.49 crore in June 2022 up 13.56% from Rs. 25.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.72 crore in June 2022 up 22.04% from Rs. 43.20 crore in June 2021.

PSP Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 7.91 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.97 in June 2021.

PSP Projects shares closed at 636.25 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.15% returns over the last 6 months and 42.12% over the last 12 months.

PSP Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 345.24 555.34 317.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 345.24 555.34 317.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 103.80 136.57 103.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.73 7.52 -4.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.79 25.25 15.19
Depreciation 8.72 10.22 5.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 174.28 297.88 163.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.38 77.91 33.98
Other Income 5.62 5.42 3.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.00 83.33 37.78
Interest 5.59 9.46 3.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.41 73.87 34.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 38.41 73.87 34.36
Tax 9.92 20.06 9.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.49 53.81 25.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.49 53.81 25.09
Equity Share Capital 36.00 36.00 36.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.91 14.95 6.97
Diluted EPS 7.91 14.95 6.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.91 14.95 6.97
Diluted EPS 7.91 14.95 6.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:55 am
