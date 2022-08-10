PSP Projects Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 345.24 crore, up 8.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 345.24 crore in June 2022 up 8.79% from Rs. 317.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.49 crore in June 2022 up 13.56% from Rs. 25.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.72 crore in June 2022 up 22.04% from Rs. 43.20 crore in June 2021.

PSP Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 7.91 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.97 in June 2021.

PSP Projects shares closed at 636.25 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.15% returns over the last 6 months and 42.12% over the last 12 months.