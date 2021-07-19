PSP Projects Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 317.36 crore, up 196.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 317.36 crore in June 2021 up 196.89% from Rs. 106.89 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.09 crore in June 2021 up 1231.04% from Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.20 crore in June 2021 up 609.36% from Rs. 6.09 crore in June 2020.

PSP Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 6.97 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2020.

PSP Projects shares closed at 470.95 on July 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.87% returns over the last 6 months and 12.79% over the last 12 months.