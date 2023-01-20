PSP Projects Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 497.39 crore, up 2.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 497.39 crore in December 2022 up 2.42% from Rs. 485.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.30 crore in December 2022 down 24.77% from Rs. 46.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.13 crore in December 2022 down 16.58% from Rs. 81.67 crore in December 2021.

PSP Projects EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.03 in December 2021.

PSP Projects shares closed at 691.40 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.16% returns over the last 6 months and 32.43% over the last 12 months.