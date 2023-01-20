 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

PSP Projects Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 497.39 crore, up 2.42% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PSP Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 497.39 crore in December 2022 up 2.42% from Rs. 485.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.30 crore in December 2022 down 24.77% from Rs. 46.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.13 crore in December 2022 down 16.58% from Rs. 81.67 crore in December 2021.

PSP Projects EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.03 in December 2021.

PSP Projects shares closed at 691.40 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.16% returns over the last 6 months and 32.43% over the last 12 months.

PSP Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 497.39 356.60 485.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 497.39 356.60 485.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 153.45 115.01 130.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.36 -34.54 -2.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.48 22.49 16.39
Depreciation 9.85 9.06 9.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 243.46 215.05 267.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.80 29.55 64.69
Other Income 6.48 8.33 7.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.28 37.88 72.29
Interest 10.13 7.05 9.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.15 30.83 62.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.15 30.83 62.53
Tax 12.86 7.91 15.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.30 22.92 46.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.30 22.92 46.91
Equity Share Capital 36.00 36.00 36.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.81 6.37 13.03
Diluted EPS 9.81 6.37 13.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.81 6.37 13.03
Diluted EPS 9.81 6.37 13.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #PSP Projects #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:00 pm