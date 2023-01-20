English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PSP Projects Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 497.39 crore, up 2.42% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PSP Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 497.39 crore in December 2022 up 2.42% from Rs. 485.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.30 crore in December 2022 down 24.77% from Rs. 46.91 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.13 crore in December 2022 down 16.58% from Rs. 81.67 crore in December 2021.

    PSP Projects EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.03 in December 2021.

    PSP Projects shares closed at 691.40 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.16% returns over the last 6 months and 32.43% over the last 12 months.

    PSP Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations497.39356.60485.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations497.39356.60485.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials153.45115.01130.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.36-34.54-2.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.4822.4916.39
    Depreciation9.859.069.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses243.46215.05267.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.8029.5564.69
    Other Income6.488.337.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.2837.8872.29
    Interest10.137.059.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.1530.8362.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax48.1530.8362.53
    Tax12.867.9115.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.3022.9246.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.3022.9246.91
    Equity Share Capital36.0036.0036.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.816.3713.03
    Diluted EPS9.816.3713.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.816.3713.03
    Diluted EPS9.816.3713.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #PSP Projects #Results
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:00 pm