    PSP Projects Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 359.98 crore, down 7.8% Y-o-Y

    October 18, 2022 / 11:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PSP Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 359.98 crore in September 2022 down 7.8% from Rs. 390.44 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.55 crore in September 2022 down 40.8% from Rs. 36.39 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.76 crore in September 2022 down 22.56% from Rs. 59.09 crore in September 2021.

    PSP Projects EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.11 in September 2021.

    PSP Projects shares closed at 641.30 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.80% returns over the last 6 months and 20.64% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations359.98348.08390.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations359.98348.08390.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials116.85104.45125.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-34.54-0.743.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.4921.7915.51
    Depreciation9.068.727.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses215.71174.71190.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.4239.1547.68
    Other Income6.285.584.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.7044.7352.06
    Interest7.055.593.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.6539.1448.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.6539.1448.26
    Tax8.1310.1111.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.5229.0336.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.5229.0336.34
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.020.010.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.5529.0436.39
    Equity Share Capital36.0036.0036.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.988.0710.11
    Diluted EPS5.988.0710.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.988.0710.11
    Diluted EPS5.988.0710.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #PSP Projects #Results
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 11:00 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.