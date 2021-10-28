PSP Projects Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 390.44 crore, up 60.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 390.44 crore in September 2021 up 60.62% from Rs. 243.09 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.39 crore in September 2021 up 158.66% from Rs. 14.07 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.09 crore in September 2021 up 95.86% from Rs. 30.17 crore in September 2020.

PSP Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 10.11 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.91 in September 2020.

PSP Projects shares closed at 528.35 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.11% returns over the last 6 months and 35.63% over the last 12 months.