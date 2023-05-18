English
    PSP Projects Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 729.58 crore, up 31.54% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PSP Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 729.58 crore in March 2023 up 31.54% from Rs. 554.65 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.00 crore in March 2023 down 16.7% from Rs. 55.22 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.63 crore in March 2023 down 5.85% from Rs. 93.07 crore in March 2022.

    PSP Projects EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.34 in March 2022.

    PSP Projects shares closed at 708.05 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.96% returns over the last 6 months and 44.43% over the last 12 months.

    PSP Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations729.58500.16554.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations729.58500.16554.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials227.42154.05136.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.3415.366.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.7023.4825.25
    Depreciation12.389.8510.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses396.89245.47297.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.5551.9478.13
    Other Income6.706.434.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.2558.3882.85
    Interest9.1910.139.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.0648.2573.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax66.0648.2573.39
    Tax17.3012.9218.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.7635.3354.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.7635.3354.83
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.760.030.39
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates46.0035.3655.22
    Equity Share Capital36.0036.0036.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.789.8215.34
    Diluted EPS12.789.8215.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.789.8215.34
    Diluted EPS12.789.8215.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 18, 2023 04:53 pm