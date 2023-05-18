PSP Projects Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 729.58 crore, up 31.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 729.58 crore in March 2023 up 31.54% from Rs. 554.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.00 crore in March 2023 down 16.7% from Rs. 55.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.63 crore in March 2023 down 5.85% from Rs. 93.07 crore in March 2022.

PSP Projects EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.34 in March 2022.

PSP Projects shares closed at 708.05 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.96% returns over the last 6 months and 44.43% over the last 12 months.