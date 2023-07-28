English
    PSP Projects Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 513.63 crore, up 47.56% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PSP Projects are:Net Sales at Rs 513.63 crore in June 2023 up 47.56% from Rs. 348.08 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.85 crore in June 2023 up 30.34% from Rs. 29.04 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.84 crore in June 2023 up 34.41% from Rs. 53.45 crore in June 2022.
    PSP Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 10.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.07 in June 2022.PSP Projects shares closed at 737.15 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.10% returns over the last 6 months and 17.18% over the last 12 months.
    PSP Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations513.63729.58348.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations513.63729.58348.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials209.24227.42104.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.85-1.34-0.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.1925.7021.79
    Depreciation11.8512.388.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses225.88396.89174.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.3368.5539.15
    Other Income5.666.705.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.9975.2544.73
    Interest9.089.195.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.9066.0639.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.9066.0639.14
    Tax13.0817.3010.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.8348.7629.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.8348.7629.03
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.02-2.760.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates37.8546.0029.04
    Equity Share Capital36.0036.0036.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.5112.788.07
    Diluted EPS10.5112.788.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.5112.788.07
    Diluted EPS10.5112.788.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:44 pm

