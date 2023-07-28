PSP Projects Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 513.63 crore, up 47.56% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 513.63 729.58 348.08 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 513.63 729.58 348.08 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 209.24 227.42 104.45 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.85 -1.34 -0.74 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 28.19 25.70 21.79 Depreciation 11.85 12.38 8.72 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 225.88 396.89 174.71 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.33 68.55 39.15 Other Income 5.66 6.70 5.58 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.99 75.25 44.73 Interest 9.08 9.19 5.59 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.90 66.06 39.14 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 50.90 66.06 39.14 Tax 13.08 17.30 10.11 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.83 48.76 29.03 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.83 48.76 29.03 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.02 -2.76 0.01 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 37.85 46.00 29.04 Equity Share Capital 36.00 36.00 36.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.51 12.78 8.07 Diluted EPS 10.51 12.78 8.07 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.51 12.78 8.07 Diluted EPS 10.51 12.78 8.07 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited